Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CFO Purchases $10,000.08 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims acquired 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,662.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PSTV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.04% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

