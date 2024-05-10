Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CFO Purchases $10,000.08 in Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report) CFO Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims acquired 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,662.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

PSTV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.04% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.