CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.43. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 338,494 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CarGurus by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 198,321 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 91,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

