B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 4,212,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 139.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

