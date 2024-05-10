Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Announces Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

ASM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 1,013,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,466. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

