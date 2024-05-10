Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 5,560 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $469,097.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,376.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,686 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $137,678.76.

On Monday, March 4th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,300 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $281,556.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. 33,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 952.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

