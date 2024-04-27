Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

