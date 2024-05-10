ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in April

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

