Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 5,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $161.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $43.08.
Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares
About Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virginia National Bankshares
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.