Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 5,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $161.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

About Virginia National Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

