Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.72

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 122434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,879,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

