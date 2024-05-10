Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.91

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 26244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 144.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

