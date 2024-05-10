Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
VPLS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 42,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $77.89.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.