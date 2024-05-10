Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

VPLS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 42,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

