Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.15

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 1052879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

