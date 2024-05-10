iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.92

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 27075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

