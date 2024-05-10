Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 4%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 117,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 431,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Aston Bay Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Aston Bay
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.
