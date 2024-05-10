Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.92

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 1543769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

