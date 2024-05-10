IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading 6.3% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.60. Approximately 1,075,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,236,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

IMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

