Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.25

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 28535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

