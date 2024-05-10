Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 287.2% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Versus Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ VS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.09.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

