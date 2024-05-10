American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $80.72, with a volume of 263100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.88.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.
American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.