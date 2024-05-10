iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.57

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.57 and last traded at $110.42, with a volume of 104704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,755,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

