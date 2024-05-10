Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

VTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.279 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

