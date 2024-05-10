Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Down 74.4% in April

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 8,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.08) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

