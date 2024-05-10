X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 97.8% in April

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of USOI stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

