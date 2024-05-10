Jito Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $473.84 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $473.84 million and approximately $222.17 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00006818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,486,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 4.14225506 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $222,436,945.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

