Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Up 10%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 187,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 274,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
