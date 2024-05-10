CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 65554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

CION Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,056.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 803,469 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CION Investment by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 447,210 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 181.4% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

