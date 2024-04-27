K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $606,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TLT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,589,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437,523. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.