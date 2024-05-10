CIBC Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.36.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
