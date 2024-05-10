Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE TWM traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$274.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

