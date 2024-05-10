CIBC Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.30.

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

