Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
