Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSI. Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.78. 1,440,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,841. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Insiders purchased 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

