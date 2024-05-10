TD Securities Trims LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Target Price to C$0.60

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.
