Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SIS traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.28. 137,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,187. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.62.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.