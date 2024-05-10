National Bankshares Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$128.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE STN traded down C$1.84 on Friday, reaching C$110.59. 200,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.89. The firm has a market cap of C$12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$77.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

