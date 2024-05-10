Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Inseego updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Inseego Price Performance
Shares of Inseego stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
