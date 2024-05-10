Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (AKAM, ALGM, AMPL, AMPX, ARCT, ARGX, BIGC, BLBD, BYND, CAMT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 10th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $129.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $87.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $451.00 to $448.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $282.00 to $203.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $862.00 to $859.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $41.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $159.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $37.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $226.00 to $234.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $46.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $83.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $86.00 to $92.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $67.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

