Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (AKAM, ALGM, AMPL, AMPX, ARCT, ARGX, BIGC, BLBD, BYND, CAMT)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 10th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $129.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $87.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $451.00 to $448.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $282.00 to $203.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $862.00 to $859.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $41.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $159.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $37.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $226.00 to $234.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $46.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $83.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $86.00 to $92.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $67.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

