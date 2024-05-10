Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.61.

Shares of STLC traded up C$1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.97. 302,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$51.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.65.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

