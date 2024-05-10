Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.69.

JWEL traded up C$1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.77. 134,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$22.10 and a twelve month high of C$32.79.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

