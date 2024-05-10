Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.70.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
