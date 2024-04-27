K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 4,952 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,526,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

