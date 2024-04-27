Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$12.12. 117,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

