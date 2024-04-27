Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

AROC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 1,044,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $21.40.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

