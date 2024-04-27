Informatica (NYSE:INFA) PT Lowered to $40.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.45.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.35, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Informatica by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

