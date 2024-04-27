Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

