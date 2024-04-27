Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.76. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.795302 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.