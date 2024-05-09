Intel (INTC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently:

5/9/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $32.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $44.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.50 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,863,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,322,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.