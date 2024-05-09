Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.26 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $711.50 million and $21.26 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00055317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,541,373,809 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.