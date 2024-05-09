Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $10.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,838. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

