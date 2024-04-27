Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of CTTAY opened at $6.60 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.