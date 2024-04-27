Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of CTTAY opened at $6.60 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.
